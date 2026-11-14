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Hibbing
📅 Old-Fashioned Christmas Yuletide Festival at Library
2 days ago
📅 Old-Fashioned Christmas Festival at Hibbing Library
Celebrate the season at the Hibbing Public Library’s Yuletide Festival: “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 4:00–7:00 p.m.
Location: Hibbing Public Library
Here’s what’s planned:
- 4:00–6:00 p.m. – Horse-drawn sleigh rides
- 4:00–6:00 p.m. – Holiday music by Crescendo Orchestras
- 4:00–7:00 p.m. – Visits with Santa, holiday crafts, book giveaways, coffee & goodies
- 6:00–7:00 p.m. – Festive music by the Hibbing City Band
All ages are welcome. Bring your family, invite neighbors, and enjoy a cozy, old-fashioned Christmas evening at the library.
More Info: Yuletide Festival: "An Old-Fashioned Christmas" at...
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