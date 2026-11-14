📅 Old-Fashioned Christmas Festival at Hibbing Library

Celebrate the season at the Hibbing Public Library’s Yuletide Festival: “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Location: Hibbing Public Library

Here’s what’s planned:

4:00–6:00 p.m. – Horse-drawn sleigh rides

– 4:00–6:00 p.m. – Holiday music by Crescendo Orchestras

– by 4:00–7:00 p.m. – Visits with Santa , holiday crafts, book giveaways , coffee & goodies

– , holiday crafts, , 6:00–7:00 p.m. – Festive music by the Hibbing City Band

All ages are welcome. Bring your family, invite neighbors, and enjoy a cozy, old-fashioned Christmas evening at the library.