📅 Ukulele SongFest at Hibbing Public Library Nov. 9

Looking for a cozy, fun night out?

The Hibbing Ukulele Group SongFest is happening on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5 p.m. at the Hibbing Public Library, 2020 5th Ave E, Hibbing, MN 55746.

Enjoy a ukulele concert filled with joy, laughter, and seasonal music. If you know the songs, you’re welcome to sing along. All ages are welcome, so you can bring kids, friends, or grandparents.

The event is sponsored by the Hibbing Ukulele Group and is open to the public.