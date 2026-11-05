⚠️ Nov. 11: City offices closed, trash pickup 6 a.m.–noon

⚠️ City offices, library closed and early trash pickup on Veterans Day

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, all City of Hibbing offices and the library will be closed for Veterans Day. Regular hours will start again on Thursday, November 12.

Garbage pick-up will still happen on Wednesday, but on a special schedule:

Collection will run between 6 a.m. and noon on Nov. 11

on Please have your containers at the curb by 6 a.m.

If you need city services or the library that week, plan to go before Nov. 11 or wait until Nov. 12.