📅 Monthly Scrabble Club at Hiawatha Public Library

📅 Monthly Scrabble Club at Hiawatha Library

Love word games? The Hiawatha Public Library hosts a Scrabble Club that meets on the second Monday of each month from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

It’s a casual drop-in style club — come play Scrabble and stay as long as you like, up until 8 p.m.

Location: Hiawatha Public Library (Hiawatha, IA)

If you enjoy Scrabble or want to practice your word skills with others, just show up at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month and join a game.