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Hiawatha
📅 Monthly Scrabble Club at Hiawatha Public Library
8 days ago
📅 Monthly Scrabble Club at Hiawatha Library
Love word games? The Hiawatha Public Library hosts a Scrabble Club that meets on the second Monday of each month from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
It’s a casual drop-in style club — come play Scrabble and stay as long as you like, up until 8 p.m.
Location: Hiawatha Public Library (Hiawatha, IA)
If you enjoy Scrabble or want to practice your word skills with others, just show up at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month and join a game.
More Info: Scrabble Club | Hoopla
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