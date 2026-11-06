Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Hiawatha

📅 Monthly Scrabble Club at Hiawatha Public Library

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hj6wj_1GoNzirC00

📅 Monthly Scrabble Club at Hiawatha Library

Love word games? The Hiawatha Public Library hosts a Scrabble Club that meets on the second Monday of each month from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

It’s a casual drop-in style club — come play Scrabble and stay as long as you like, up until 8 p.m.

Location: Hiawatha Public Library (Hiawatha, IA)

If you enjoy Scrabble or want to practice your word skills with others, just show up at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month and join a game.

More Info: Scrabble Club | Hoopla

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments