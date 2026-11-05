Downtown business networking event on Dec. 3

Current and aspiring Hiawassee business owners are invited to a Business Boost networking and resource session on December 3, 2026, from 5–7 p.m. at the Paris Business Center. Attendees can learn how to apply for a new DDA grant for up to $500 to support marketing, meet no-cost advisors and mentors from SBDC and SCORE, and connect with other downtown business owners.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hiawassee Downtown Development Authority