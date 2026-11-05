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Hiawassee

Downtown business networking event on Dec. 3

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQIts_1GpeiVYk00

Current and aspiring Hiawassee business owners are invited to a Business Boost networking and resource session on December 3, 2026, from 5–7 p.m. at the Paris Business Center. Attendees can learn how to apply for a new DDA grant for up to $500 to support marketing, meet no-cost advisors and mentors from SBDC and SCORE, and connect with other downtown business owners.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hiawassee Downtown Development Authority

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