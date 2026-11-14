Hialeah retail is busy right now—big national brands are hiring and training on the job. If you like helping people and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Location: Hialeah, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$17.00 per hour (starting)

This role mixes customer service, sales, and delivery work. You’ll manage customer accounts, help with rentals, do light collections, and handle in-home deliveries with a weekly paycheck, benefits, and strong promotion paths (most managers start in this job).

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Hialeah, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Work overnight to stock shelves, keep the store clean, and support a safe shopping experience. Good fit if you like staying active, don’t mind lifting, and prefer late-night or early-morning hours in a big, stable retail chain.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Hialeah, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Be the face of Best Buy, helping customers pick the right tech, doing demos, and handling checkout. Comes with employee discounts, benefits, and training, great if you enjoy gadgets and talking with people.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Hialeah retail roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.