Hialeah has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, bilingual, and like helping people. Here are a few strong picks hiring full-time in our area.

Employer: Austen Enterprises, Inc.

Austen Enterprises, Inc. Location: Hialeah, FL (in person)

Salary: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Run the office side of an HVAC company—scheduling techs, answering phones, handling QuickBooks, payroll, and supervising office staff. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, have office management or bookkeeping experience, and like being the go‑to person who keeps everything moving.

Employer: Florida National University

Location: Hialeah, FL (onsite, local applicants only)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support the nursing program with calendars, student records, events, and accreditation paperwork. You’ll work closely with faculty and students, use Microsoft Office daily, and must be bilingual English/Spanish with 2–3 years of admin experience, ideally in education or healthcare.

Employer: Elevate Psychiatry

Location: Hialeah, FL + travel to nearby offices (in person)

Salary: $20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends

Front desk role at a growing psychiatry practice—answer phones, schedule visits, verify insurance, and take payments while keeping the office welcoming. Comes with strong benefits (medical, vision, dental, 20 days PTO + 10 holidays, 401(k)) and requires bilingual English/Spanish and 1+ year of medical receptionist experience.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.