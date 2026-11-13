Hialeah neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week, especially for families with little ones. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.

Item: Free wooden baby crib (cuna para bebé)

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Hialeah, FL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Sturdy wood crib made from good-quality wood, offered completely free. The owner says you just need to pick it up in Hialeah. A nice option if you’re setting up a nursery on a budget.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Infant car seat

Price: Free

Condition: Used – Good

Location: West Miami, FL (short drive from Hialeah)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Infant car seat being given away for free. The poster notes it’s in good used condition and must be picked up in West Miami. If you’re interested, be sure to ask the owner about the expiration date and accident history before using it.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.