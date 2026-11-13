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🎁 Community Freebies in Hialeah — Baby Gear & More
Hialeah neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week, especially for families with little ones. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.
Cuna para bebe
Item: Free wooden baby crib (cuna para bebé)
Condition: Used – Good
Location: Hialeah, FL
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Sturdy wood crib made from good-quality wood, offered completely free. The owner says you just need to pick it up in Hialeah. A nice option if you’re setting up a nursery on a budget.
Car seat FREE
Item: Infant car seat
Price: Free
Condition: Used – Good
Location: West Miami, FL (short drive from Hialeah)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Infant car seat being given away for free. The poster notes it’s in good used condition and must be picked up in West Miami. If you’re interested, be sure to ask the owner about the expiration date and accident history before using it.
Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.