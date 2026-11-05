🛒 Multiple Hialeah Retail Jobs Paying $15–$16.50+/hr

Hialeah’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring for flexible, part-time roles. Good options here if you want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Hialeah, FL

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week , evenings and weekends)

(about , evenings and weekends) Pay: $15.00 – $22.00/hour (base pay range listed)

Help customers at the register, restock shelves, support photo/beauty, and sometimes assist the pharmacy team. This role is great if you like helping people, want health-related retail experience, and need benefits even as a part-timer (dental, vision, discounts, and more, depending on eligibility).

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Hialeah, FL

Type: Part-time (overnight shifts)

(overnight shifts) Pay: Starting from $16.50/hour

Keep the club looking “grand opening” ready by stocking shelves, rotating product, and keeping aisles clean. This is a solid pick if you prefer overnight work, want weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, and access to PTO, health plans, 401(k) match, and stock purchase options (benefits vary by role and hours).

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.