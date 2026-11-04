🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Hialeah, FL

Hialeah’s retail scene is busy right now, from big-box stores to local boutiques and travel centers. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1590

Walmart Supercenter Location: Hialeah, FL (5851 NW 177th St, 33015)

Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

You’ll stock food and consumable items, build seasonal displays, and help customers find what they need. Walmart offers a wide range of benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, store discounts, and even 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

Employer: LV Petroleum

Location: Hialeah, FL

Type: Full-Time (50+ hours/week, on-call as needed)

(50+ hours/week, on-call as needed) Pay: Not listed

Lead a busy travel center with fuel and food service, managing daily operations, staff hiring and training, and site profitability. This role is hands-on and fast-paced, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and paid time off.

Employer: Styles Boutique Miami

Location: Miami Lakes, FL (near Hialeah)

Type: Listed as Full-Time on posting, but role is Part-Time in description

Listed as Full-Time on posting, but role is in description Pay: Not listed

Work in a neighborhood fashion boutique helping customers with outfits, styling tips, and checkout. This is a good fit if you enjoy fashion, speak English and Spanish, and can work afternoons, weekends, and holidays in a small, friendly team.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.