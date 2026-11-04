🍽️ Multiple Hialeah Food & Hospitality Roles With Growth Paths

Hialeah’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, free food, and clear growth paths, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Hialeah, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and leading the team to keeping guests happy and hitting store goals. Comes with paid leadership training (3+ weeks), free meals, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and lots of career growth support.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Hialeah, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full operation of a Panda Express store and lead the team to strong sales and great guest experiences. Includes 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, full benefits, bonus potential, and a clear path to General Manager after certification.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Hialeah, FL

Type: Full-time (part-time may be available)

(part-time may be available) Salary: Not listed

Join the line at Chipotle, learn every station, and help keep the vibe friendly and fast. Perks include free meals, tuition assistance, health benefits, PTO, and strong promotion-from-within culture (most managers start as crew).

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in that application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.