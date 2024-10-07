Alhambra FD launches first-ever Mandarin CERT Program in SGV

The Alhambra Fire Department is now offering Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training in Mandarin, a first in the city and the San Gabriel Valley. This free program is designed to equip residents with essential skills to support their community during emergencies and disaster situations.

“This first-ever Mandarin CERT program highlights our dedication to equip every member of our community with the skills to stay safe and assist others during emergencies,” said Fire Chief Jeffrey Ragusa. “We’re proud to offer this essential training in a way that reflects and supports the diversity of our population.”

The two-day Mandarin CERT program will take place on Nov. 9 and 16 at the Alhambra Fire Training Center (911 S. New Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to receive their official certification. All training materials and instruction will be provided in Mandarin.

The program is an ideal opportunity for Mandarin-speaking residents to learn how to respond effectively during emergencies like earthquakes, fires, and other disasters. Participants will gain hands-on experience in essential areas such as basic disaster response, fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster operations.

Registration is required by Nov. 2, and priority will be given to Alhambra residents.

For more information and to complete the online registration form, visit www.cityofalhambra.org/CERT or contact the Alhambra Fire Department by calling (626) 588-CERT or emailing CERT@alhambrafire.org.