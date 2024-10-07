Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HeySoCal

    Alhambra FD launches first-ever Mandarin CERT Program in SGV

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhmN3_0vxrWu5A00

    The Alhambra Fire Department is now offering Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training in Mandarin, a first in the city and the San Gabriel Valley. This free program is designed to equip residents with essential skills to support their community during emergencies and disaster situations.

    “This first-ever Mandarin CERT program highlights our dedication to equip every member of our community with the skills to stay safe and assist others during emergencies,” said Fire Chief Jeffrey Ragusa. “We’re proud to offer this essential training in a way that reflects and supports the diversity of our population.”

    The two-day Mandarin CERT program will take place on Nov. 9 and 16 at the Alhambra Fire Training Center (911 S. New Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to receive their official certification. All training materials and instruction will be provided in Mandarin.

    The program is an ideal opportunity for Mandarin-speaking residents to learn how to respond effectively during emergencies like earthquakes, fires, and other disasters. Participants will gain hands-on experience in essential areas such as basic disaster response, fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster operations.

    Registration is required by Nov. 2, and priority will be given to Alhambra residents.

    For more information and to complete the online registration form, visit www.cityofalhambra.org/CERT or contact the Alhambra Fire Department by calling (626) 588-CERT or emailing CERT@alhambrafire.org.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pasadena Independent_9/23/2024
    HeySoCal16 days ago
    Bridge Fire at 65% containment, holding at nearly 55,000 acres
    HeySoCal17 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Riverside’s Cops for Kids toy drive now underway
    HeySoCal14 days ago
    Health officials: 2 more ‘unprecedented’ local dengue cases in Baldwin Park
    HeySoCal20 days ago
    68 members of alleged SFV white supremacist gang indicted
    HeySoCal6 days ago
    Report: New prescription drug cap for Medicare means big savings
    HeySoCal18 days ago
    Bridge, Airport wildfires in Southern California near full containment
    HeySoCal4 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Extreme heat, ocean water bacteria prompt LA County health warnings
    HeySoCal4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Mid-Autumn Moon Celebration enchants the Huntington’s expanded Chinese Garden
    HeySoCal13 days ago
    Tech tip: Secure your mobile device
    HeySoCal12 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Pasadena officials urge ‘hazing’ as coyote sightings likely to rise
    HeySoCal2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Celebrate Duarte’s 67th anniversary Saturday
    HeySoCal18 days ago
    Newsom signs law enacting statewide ban on plastic grocery bags
    HeySoCal15 days ago
    Newsom signs law for speed cameras on deadly stretch of PCH in Malibu
    HeySoCal11 days ago
    Dozens of California events this weekend honor Latino Conservation Week
    HeySoCal14 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Pasadena health officer orders flu, COVID vaccines for health care workers
    HeySoCal10 days ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    LASD oversight panel seeks deputy confidential information
    HeySoCal18 days ago
    Containment of Socal’s 3 massive brush fires nearly or over 75%
    HeySoCal15 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    San Bernardino receives nearly $5.3M to improve traffic safety
    HeySoCal7 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen16 minutes ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy