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🐱 Sweet Kittens & Friendly Cats Waiting for Homes in Heyburn
Looking for a new feline friend in Heyburn, ID? These adoptable cats are hoping for a cozy home, soft beds, and loving people to call their own.
Bubbles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho
Tiny Bubbles is a tortie baby with a big future ahead of her. As a young kitten, she’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as she grows.
For details on vaccines, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets, please contact the rescue directly.
👉 Meet Bubbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Contact: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho – phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page
Possum
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho
Possum is a mostly white baby girl who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home. Kittens like her thrive with play, patience, and a family who will help them grow into confident adult cats.
Check her listing for more info on her personality, vetting, and whether she’s a good match for your home.
👉 Meet Possum and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Contact: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho – phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page
Dapple
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho
Dapple came from the Burley Shelter as a stray, so his past is a bit of a mystery. What we do know:
- He is extremely friendly
- He loves to play
- He’s a huge lover and has been a joy to foster
If you’re looking for a social, affectionate young cat who enjoys both playtime and cuddles, Dapple could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Dapple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Contact: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho – phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page
If you’re in or near Heyburn, Idaho, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Share this with friends and family so these sweet kitties can find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.