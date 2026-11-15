Looking for a new feline friend in Heyburn, ID? These adoptable cats are hoping for a cozy home, soft beds, and loving people to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho

Tiny Bubbles is a tortie baby with a big future ahead of her. As a young kitten, she’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as she grows.

For details on vaccines, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets, please contact the rescue directly.

👉 Meet Bubbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho – phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho

Possum is a mostly white baby girl who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home. Kittens like her thrive with play, patience, and a family who will help them grow into confident adult cats.

Check her listing for more info on her personality, vetting, and whether she’s a good match for your home.

👉 Meet Possum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho – phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho

Dapple came from the Burley Shelter as a stray, so his past is a bit of a mystery. What we do know:

He is extremely friendly

He loves to play

He’s a huge lover and has been a joy to foster

If you’re looking for a social, affectionate young cat who enjoys both playtime and cuddles, Dapple could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Dapple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Whiskers & Purrs Rescue of Idaho – phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page

If you’re in or near Heyburn, Idaho, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Share this with friends and family so these sweet kitties can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.