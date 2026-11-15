Looking for a four-legged friend in Hesperia, CA? These adoptable dogs at Hesperia Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Phone: (760) 947-1700

Serena is a young pup with a bright future ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready to guide her with patience, training, and lots of love. Her mix of Pit Bull and Catahoula may give her a fun mix of energy and smarts.

👉 Meet SERENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Phone: (760) 947-1700

A is a small adult Chihuahua who may be a great fit if you’re looking for a compact companion. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly than puppies and may already have some manners under their belt.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: St. Bernard

St. Bernard Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Phone: (760) 947-1700

Delilah is a young St. Bernard, a giant breed known for their size and big hearts. She’ll need space, regular exercise, and a family ready for a large, growing dog.

👉 Meet DELILAH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Hesperia Animal Shelter at (760) 947-1700 to confirm availability and ask about visiting hours or adoption steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.