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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hesperia
Looking for a four-legged friend in Hesperia, CA? These adoptable dogs at Hesperia Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.
SERENA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
Serena is a young pup with a bright future ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready to guide her with patience, training, and lots of love. Her mix of Pit Bull and Catahoula may give her a fun mix of energy and smarts.
👉 Meet SERENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
A is a small adult Chihuahua who may be a great fit if you’re looking for a compact companion. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly than puppies and may already have some manners under their belt.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DELILAH
- Breed: St. Bernard
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
Delilah is a young St. Bernard, a giant breed known for their size and big hearts. She’ll need space, regular exercise, and a family ready for a large, growing dog.
👉 Meet DELILAH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Hesperia Animal Shelter at (760) 947-1700 to confirm availability and ask about visiting hours or adoption steps.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.