Hesperia neighbors are sharing some great free items and services this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look before they’re gone.

Item: Young kitten, about 8 weeks old

Condition: Needs a loving indoor home; currently living on the poster’s porch

Location: Hesperia Rd, Hesperia, CA

Source: Nextdoor

The poster has a free kitten who is about 8 weeks old and is currently staying on their porch. They’re looking for someone who can bring him inside and give him a permanent home.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, black

Condition: Described as clean, low miles

Location: Oakhills, Hesperia, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Listing for a clean black 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee with low miles. Check the post for full details, price (if any), and how to contact the owner.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Service: Junk removal with FREE estimates

Location: Live Oak, Hesperia, CA (servicing the High Desert)

Source: Nextdoor

This local service offers fast, reliable junk removal with free estimates. They handle furniture, appliances, yard waste, and full cleanouts, and say no job is too messy.

For free estimates, contact the number listed in the post.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Mobile home paneling

Condition: New, some pieces cut; no grooves, just fake lines

Location: C Street Villages, Hesperia, CA

Source: Nextdoor

The poster has new paneling they planned to use for mobile home insulation but changed their mind. It’s free to anyone who can pick it up. There are some cut pieces, and the panels have no grooves, just printed lines.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Wooden shelving units and small tables

Condition: Various styles and conditions

Location: Hesperia Rd area, Hesperia, CA

On 4th Ave between Mojave and Mauna Loa in Hesperia. Note: Fourth Avenue does not go through to Bear Valley and Main Street – best to use Third or Seventh to get there.

Source: Nextdoor

Several wooden shelves and small tables are out for free curb pickup. Items are in mixed styles and conditions, so you may want to go early to choose what works best for you.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items and free estimates tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.