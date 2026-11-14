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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hesperia Right Now
Hesperia neighbors are sharing some great free items and services this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look before they’re gone.
Free 8-Week-Old Kitten Needs a Home
Item: Young kitten, about 8 weeks old
Condition: Needs a loving indoor home; currently living on the poster’s porch
Location: Hesperia Rd, Hesperia, CA
Source: Nextdoor
The poster has a free kitten who is about 8 weeks old and is currently staying on their porch. They’re looking for someone who can bring him inside and give him a permanent home.
••LOW MILES 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee ••
Item: 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, black
Condition: Described as clean, low miles
Location: Oakhills, Hesperia, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Listing for a clean black 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee with low miles. Check the post for full details, price (if any), and how to contact the owner.
Junk Removal – Free Estimates in the High Desert
Service: Junk removal with FREE estimates
Location: Live Oak, Hesperia, CA (servicing the High Desert)
Source: Nextdoor
This local service offers fast, reliable junk removal with free estimates. They handle furniture, appliances, yard waste, and full cleanouts, and say no job is too messy.
For free estimates, contact the number listed in the post.
New Mobile Home Paneling – Free Pickup
Item: Mobile home paneling
Condition: New, some pieces cut; no grooves, just fake lines
Location: C Street Villages, Hesperia, CA
Source: Nextdoor
The poster has new paneling they planned to use for mobile home insulation but changed their mind. It’s free to anyone who can pick it up. There are some cut pieces, and the panels have no grooves, just printed lines.
Curb Alert – Wooden Shelving Units and Tables
Item: Wooden shelving units and small tables
Condition: Various styles and conditions
Location: Hesperia Rd area, Hesperia, CA
On 4th Ave between Mojave and Mauna Loa in Hesperia. Note: Fourth Avenue does not go through to Bear Valley and Main Street – best to use Third or Seventh to get there.
Source: Nextdoor
Several wooden shelves and small tables are out for free curb pickup. Items are in mixed styles and conditions, so you may want to go early to choose what works best for you.
Free items and free estimates tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.