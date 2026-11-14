Hesperia has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a second chance. Here are a few local felines who are ready to meet you and join your family.

Shelter Kittens at Hesperia Animal Shelter

All of these kittens are at Hesperia Animal Shelter. Adoption fee for each is $50. For questions, call (760) 947-1700.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter — (760) 947-1700

Oreo is a classic black-and-white tuxedo baby, full of that irresistible kitten charm. If you’re looking for a young companion to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter — (760) 947-1700

Lemmy is a brown tabby baby with that classic striped coat. A great choice if you love playful, curious kittens.

👉 Meet LEMMY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter — (760) 947-1700

Mel is a tiny tuxedo girl with striking black-and-white markings. She’s a young kitten who would love a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet MEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Solid black

Solid black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter — (760) 947-1700

Caroline is a fluffy black baby with a medium-length coat. If you love sleek black cats with soft fur, she may be the one.

👉 Meet CAROLINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter — (760) 947-1700

Snicker is another adorable tuxedo baby, with that classic black-and-white look. She’d love a gentle home where she can play and nap in sunny spots.

👉 Meet SNICKER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter — (760) 947-1700

Ozzy Oz is a handsome gray/blue tabby baby. His soft stripes and kitten energy make him a fun little companion.

👉 Meet OZZY OZ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bonded Adult Pair — Private Owner in Hesperia

These two are being rehomed by a private owner in Hesperia, CA. Their guardian is hoping they can stay together, as they’ve been inseparable since birth. Adoption fee for each is listed as $0.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange / red tabby

Orange / red tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Hesperia, CA)

Cheeto is an orange tabby adult cat who has a very close bond with her brother, Tiny. Their person describes them as inseparable and is looking for a loving home that can welcome them both.

👉 Meet Cheeto and contact her owner on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red tabby

Orange / red tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Hesperia, CA)

Tiny is Cheeto’s brother and best friend. Their guardian is heartbroken to rehome them, and is hoping for a family who will adopt both cats together, keep them safe, and love them as much as they do.

👉 Meet Tiny and contact his owner on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hesperia, CA, please consider visiting the Hesperia Animal Shelter or reaching out to the private owner listings to learn more. Sharing these cats with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.