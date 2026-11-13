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Hesperia
Hesperia Home Pride Nominations Close Nov. 15
9 days ago
Hesperia residents can nominate local homes with strong curb appeal for the Neighborhood Pride Enhancement Program through Sunday, Nov. 15 for a chance to win $1,000 in gift cards. The program honors homeowners who help keep Hesperia beautiful. Submit a nomination and get more details at Neighborhood Pride Enhancement Program.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hesperia
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