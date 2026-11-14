Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Hesperia, CA? These adoptable pups at Hesperia Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a second chance and a safe, loving home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Hesperia Animal Shelter Phone: (760) 947-1700

LILI is a beautiful young Lab/Shepherd mix with a warm chestnut coat. She’s the kind of dog who could grow into a wonderful family companion with the right guidance and love.

👉 Meet LILI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

A Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Hesperia Animal Shelter Phone: (760) 947-1700

This young black-and-white pittie girl is listed simply as “A”, but she’s ready for a real name and a real home. If you love blocky heads and big smiles, she might be your match.

👉 Meet this Pit Bull Terrier and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

A Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Hesperia Animal Shelter Phone: (760) 947-1700

This young female Shepherd has a rich golden coat and that classic alert Shepherd look. She’s waiting for someone who appreciates this smart, active breed.

👉 Meet this German Shepherd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Hesperia Animal Shelter Phone: (760) 947-1700

ROCKY is a handsome tan pittie mix with a soft, sweet face. He’s a young boy who could really blossom with consistent love, training, and playtime.

👉 Meet ROCKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Listing name: RESCUE ONLY

RESCUE ONLY Breed: Belgian Malinois

Belgian Malinois Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Hesperia Animal Shelter Phone: (760) 947-1700

This adult female Belgian Malinois is marked “Rescue Only”, which usually means she needs an experienced rescue group or handler to step in. If you’re with a rescue or know one that understands working breeds, please take a look at her listing.

👉 Meet this Belgian Malinois and learn more on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Hesperia Animal Shelter Phone: (760) 947-1700

RUBY is a German Shepherd puppy with a chocolate-and-black coat and big potential. She’ll need training, patience, and lots of playtime as she grows.

👉 Meet RUBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Hesperia Animal Shelter Phone: (760) 947-1700

TRUDY is another adorable Shepherd puppy, similar in color to Ruby. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, she could be a wonderful new best friend.

👉 Meet TRUDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Listing name: RESCUE ONLY

RESCUE ONLY Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Hesperia Animal Shelter Phone: (760) 947-1700

This adult male Border Collie mix is also marked “Rescue Only.” Border Collies are very smart and active, and this boy may need a rescue that can give him structure and support.

👉 View this Border Collie mix and learn more on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter

Hesperia Animal Shelter Phone: (760) 947-1700

MIRA is a young female Shepherd with a golden coat and bright eyes. She’s ready for someone who can give her exercise, training, and a safe home.

👉 Meet MIRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Hesperia Animal Shelter at (760) 947-1700 and set up a time to visit. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their listings can help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.