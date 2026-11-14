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🐶 Playful Shepherds, Pitties & More Ready for Adoption in Hesperia
Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Hesperia, CA? These adoptable pups at Hesperia Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a second chance and a safe, loving home.
LILI
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
LILI is a beautiful young Lab/Shepherd mix with a warm chestnut coat. She’s the kind of dog who could grow into a wonderful family companion with the right guidance and love.
👉 Meet LILI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Pit Bull Terrier
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
This young black-and-white pittie girl is listed simply as “A”, but she’s ready for a real name and a real home. If you love blocky heads and big smiles, she might be your match.
👉 Meet this Pit Bull Terrier and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – German Shepherd
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
This young female Shepherd has a rich golden coat and that classic alert Shepherd look. She’s waiting for someone who appreciates this smart, active breed.
👉 Meet this German Shepherd and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROCKY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
ROCKY is a handsome tan pittie mix with a soft, sweet face. He’s a young boy who could really blossom with consistent love, training, and playtime.
👉 Meet ROCKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RESCUE ONLY – Belgian Malinois
- Listing name: RESCUE ONLY
- Breed: Belgian Malinois
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
This adult female Belgian Malinois is marked “Rescue Only”, which usually means she needs an experienced rescue group or handler to step in. If you’re with a rescue or know one that understands working breeds, please take a look at her listing.
👉 Meet this Belgian Malinois and learn more on adoptapet
RUBY
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
RUBY is a German Shepherd puppy with a chocolate-and-black coat and big potential. She’ll need training, patience, and lots of playtime as she grows.
👉 Meet RUBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TRUDY
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
TRUDY is another adorable Shepherd puppy, similar in color to Ruby. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, she could be a wonderful new best friend.
👉 Meet TRUDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RESCUE ONLY – Border Collie Mix
- Listing name: RESCUE ONLY
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
This adult male Border Collie mix is also marked “Rescue Only.” Border Collies are very smart and active, and this boy may need a rescue that can give him structure and support.
👉 View this Border Collie mix and learn more on adoptapet
MIRA
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Hesperia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (760) 947-1700
MIRA is a young female Shepherd with a golden coat and bright eyes. She’s ready for someone who can give her exercise, training, and a safe home.
👉 Meet MIRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Hesperia Animal Shelter at (760) 947-1700 and set up a time to visit. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their listings can help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.