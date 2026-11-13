⚠️ City of Hesperia email is disrupted

Due to a global Microsoft outage, the City of Hesperia is having problems with email and other communications.

If you’ve emailed the City and haven’t heard back, they may not have received it yet. They ask for your patience while services are restored.

For emergencies or urgent issues like downed street signs or roadway hazards, please call the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 instead of emailing.

Non-urgent matters can wait until email service is back to normal.