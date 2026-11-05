Grant supports Albemarle senior meals program

The Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program has received a $10,000 grant from the Elizabeth City Foundation to help provide nutritious meals, care, and social connection for older adults in Elizabeth City. Residents who want to donate to or volunteer with Meals on Wheels can contact Laura Rollinson at 252-404-7091 or lrollinson@accog.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging