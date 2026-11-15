Hershey’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand from both private practices and the big academic medical center. If you’re ready for your next move, these roles offer solid pay, growth, and long-term stability.

Employer: Heartland Dental / Hershey Dental Group

Location: Hershey, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 base salary with uncapped earning potential

This is a modern general dentistry role with cutting-edge tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools), a supportive 11-person team, and strong mentorship and CE. You also get PTO, health benefits, retirement plans, and stock offerings, plus full clinical autonomy backed by Heartland Dental’s large support network.

Employer: Penn State Health / Penn State Health Medical Group LLC

Location: Hershey, PA (Milton S. Hershey Medical Center)

Type: Full-time

Shift: Varied

This role is for a BC/BE Otolaryngologist with Rhinology–Skull Base fellowship who wants a mix of tertiary clinical care, teaching, and research. You’ll join a large ENT team, have academic appointment potential (Assistant–Full Professor), and get competitive guaranteed salary with productivity and academic bonuses, relocation help, 20 days vacation, 10 days CME, and 401k match up to 10%, plus a 75% Penn State tuition discount for you and eligible dependents.

Employer: Penn State Health / Hershey Medical Center

Location: Hershey, PA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Varied

Designed for a BC/BE Otolaryngologist with Facial Plastics fellowship, this position blends aesthetic and reconstructive work, teaching, and research. Highlights include an off-site multidisciplinary cosmetic center, international mission opportunities, competitive guaranteed salary with bonus potential, 20 days vacation, 10 days CME, 401k match up to 10%, and a strong benefits package with no waiting period on medical, dental, and vision.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application or a quick email to the recruiter while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.