Hershey’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round, from resorts to local favorites and senior living. Here are several solid roles hiring now if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company Location: Hershey, PA

Type: Part-time, year-round

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role at the famous Chocolate Spa inside The Hotel Hershey. You’ll book services, greet guests, answer questions, and help keep the spa calm and welcoming. Perks include free Hersheypark admission and parking, plus food and shopping discounts.

Employer: The Mill in Hershey

Location: Hershey, PA

Type: Full-time and part-time (weekend shifts for PT)

Full-time and part-time (weekend shifts for PT) Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Busy local spot looking for experienced line cooks for pantry and sauté. Great fit if you have 2+ years in fast casual or fine dining, strong knife skills, and want to grow in a lively, team-focused kitchen.

Employer: Harmony Senior Services

Location: 75 East Canal Street, Hershey, PA 17033

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to senior residents, help with orders and beverages, and keep the dining room clean and welcoming. Offers 401k, benefits for full-time & part-time, flexible scheduling, and training with career laddering if you want to grow in senior living.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the schedule or duties are more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.