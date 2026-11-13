Hershey’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, from hospital leadership roles to specialty fellowships and mental health training programs. If you’re building a career in medicine or behavioral health, there’s a lot here for you.

Employer: Penn State Health – Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Penn State Health – Location: Hershey, PA

Type: Full-time , varied shift, 8-hour days

, varied shift, 8-hour days Salary: Not listed ($10,000 sign-on bonus for those who qualify)

Lead daily operations for the outpatient sterile products/infusion pharmacy, including staffing, workflow, and problem-solving in a busy academic medical center. Requires BS Pharmacy or PharmD, PA pharmacist license (or eligibility), and 3+ years experience in the specific pharmacy service area. Full benefits start day one plus a 75% Penn State tuition discount for you and eligible dependents.

Employer: Penn State Health – Hershey Medical Center

Penn State Health – Location: Hershey, PA

Type: Full-time , day shift , 10-hour shifts (Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m.)

, , 10-hour shifts (Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m.) Salary: Not listed

Join a nationally recognized EP program supporting complex adult and pediatric arrhythmia procedures, including advanced ablations, device implants, and 3D mapping. Requires CVT/EPT training, 3+ years full-time EP experience, and RCES or IBHRE certification (or obtained within 3 months), plus BLS/ACLS. Comes with robust benefits and tuition discounts in a high-acuity academic setting.

Employer: Blackbird Health

Location: Hershey, PA (clinic work in Harrisburg, PA 2 days/week)

(clinic work in 2 days/week) Type: Full-time , residency (9–12 months) starting January 25, 2027

, residency (9–12 months) starting Salary: Guaranteed annual salary (exact amount not listed)

A structured PMHNP residency focused on child and adolescent mental health, blending clinical work, didactic learning, and close mentorship. Designed for new or early-career PMHNPs (graduated within ~12 months or <1 year experience) with active PA PMHNP license and DEA by start date. Hybrid schedule (telehealth + in-person), day-one benefits, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and a 3-year total commitment (1-year residency + 2 years on the clinical team.

Employer: Penn State Health – Penn State Health Medical Group LLC

Penn State Health – Location: Hershey, PA

Type: Full-time , 2-year postdoctoral fellowship , day shift, varied hours

, 2-year , day shift, varied hours Salary: Stipend commensurate with postgraduate training/experience

Two-year Clinical Chemistry fellowship in a high-volume academic lab and core reference lab, with rotations across multiple pathology specialties plus training in research, lab management, and teaching. Open to candidates with a doctoral degree (chemistry-related or MD); MDs should be ABP diplomates in AP/CP or board-eligible and meet chemistry coursework requirements. Includes full Penn State Health benefits and access to advanced lab technology.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Hershey, PA

Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)

(part-time options also mentioned) Salary: Competitive pay with quarterly bonus (up to 10% of annual salary); exact rates via their online compensation estimator

Provide ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges in home, school, and community settings with a BCBA-owned and operated organization. Requires active BCBA or BCaBA certification and related degree, plus ability to travel to client locations. Offers flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, sign-on bonuses in select areas, and strong mentorship and CEU support.

If one of these roles fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.