🎓 Hershey, PA Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hershey has some solid options right now if you like working with kids and helping them grow. These roles are all hands-on, in-person, and focused on teaching and care.

Employer: Angels Landing Christian Child Care

Angels Landing Christian Child Care Location: Hershey, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour + $500 sign-on bonus

Work with toddlers in a Christian child care center, planning weekly lessons, keeping kids safe, and building strong relationships with families. Great fit if you have 6 months–2 years of center experience, want steady hours, and like benefits such as paid time off, parental leave, and professional development help.

Employer: Fishburn UMC Christian Child Care Center (Fishburn Flock)

Fishburn UMC Christian Child Care Center (Fishburn Flock) Location: Hershey, PA

Type: Part-time, split shift (6:30–8:15am & 3:00–5:30pm)

(6:30–8:15am & 3:00–5:30pm) Pay: From $14.50 per hour

Lead a small group of kids ages 5–11 before and after school—supervising play, serving breakfast and snacks, and handling bus stop drop-off/pick-up. Good for someone who wants short, set shifts, has experience with school-age kids, and likes a close-knit, faith-based setting.

Employer: SafeSplash Hershey

SafeSplash Hershey Location: Hershey, PA (1021 Springboard Dr)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Teach kids to swim in a heated indoor pool using a set curriculum—no weekends, flexible schedule, and paid training. Ideal if you enjoy being active, love working with children, and want perks like free swim lessons for your own kids and support to get CPR/First Aid certified.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists more schedule details and requirements that can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.