🚔 Hershey, PA Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Security Roles

Hershey has a steady need for security pros, especially around food and beverage sites. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Hershey, PA

Salary: $18.52/hour

Type: Full Time

Schedule: Mon–Wed 2:00 PM–10:00 PM, Sat–Sun 6:00 AM–2:00 PM

This role focuses on walking patrols at a food and beverage facility—checking production areas, offices, parking lots, and loading docks. Good fit if you like steady hours, staying active on your feet, and talking with employees and visitors while keeping things secure.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Hershey, PA

Salary: $18.52/hour

Type: Part Time

Schedule: Wed–Thu 12:00 AM–8:00 AM

This is an overnight driving patrol role at a food and beverage site, so a valid driver’s license is required. Great if you want extra income on late-night shifts, prefer being on the move, and like a quieter environment while still handling real security work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Hershey, PA

Salary: $18.52/hour

Type: Part Time

Schedule: Fri–Sat 10:00 PM–6:00 AM

This overnight patrol job mixes security and customer service—checking doors and fences, watching parking areas, and helping employees and visitors. Nice option if you like night shifts and want a people-focused role while still doing real safety work.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.