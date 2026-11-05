🏭 Hershey, PA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hershey’s plants are busy, and skilled manufacturing pros are in demand. If you’ve got experience in production, maintenance, or operations, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company Location: Hershey, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $126,720–$158,400/year

Senior role for someone with 5+ years experience who likes big-picture work. You’ll lead improvements with Hershey’s manufacturing partners, streamline shared logistics and procurement, and solve complex cross-company issues. Good fit if you enjoy strategy, collaboration, and being the go-to expert across teams.

Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same job, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company Location: Hershey, PA (West Hershey Plant)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $41.12/hour + $0.75/hour shift diff (2nd/3rd shift), OT potential

+ shift diff (2nd/3rd shift), Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Hands-on role in a high-speed, union chocolate plant making Kisses, Nuggets, bars, and more. You’ll use your industrial electrical/PLC skills to troubleshoot, repair, and improve equipment, with health insurance starting Day 1, 401(k) match, and stock purchase options. Expect rotating shifts, weekends, and a skills assessment as part of the hiring process.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.