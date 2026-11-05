🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs in Hershey, PA From $15–$33/hr

Hershey has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from landscaping crews to park services and hotel housekeeping. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Landscaping company (Hershey/Hummelstown area)

Landscaping company (Hershey/Hummelstown area) Location: Hershey, PA

Salary: $29.00 – $33.59 per hour

Type: Full-time (40+ hours/week, in person)

Lead a landscaping crew, run daily routes, and make sure every job is done right, not rushed. Great fit if you have 2+ years of landscaping and crew lead experience, a clean driver’s license, and want real responsibility with room to grow.

Employer: Landscaping company (Hershey/Hummelstown area)

Landscaping company (Hershey/Hummelstown area) Location: Hershey, PA

Salary: $17.00 – $25.00 per hour

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week, in person)

Hands-on outdoor work doing mowing, trimming, cleanups, and general landscaping. Good for someone with landscaping or mowing experience, a driver’s license, and reliable transportation who wants steady hours and a chance to move up.

Employer: Heritage Hospitality Partners

Location: Hershey, PA

Salary: From $15.00 per hour

Type: On-site (32+ hours/week)

Keep guest rooms and public areas clean, stocked, and welcoming at a hotel. Ideal if you like active work, can handle standing, bending, and some heavy lifting, and have some cleaning or housekeeping experience (hotel experience is a plus but not required).

Employer: Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company

Location: Hersheypark / GIANT Center / Hersheypark Stadium / Hershey Theatre – Hershey, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (benefits listed; role supervises part-time seasonal staff)

Lead the Park Services team that keeps Hersheypark and nearby venues clean and guest-ready. You’ll supervise crews, handle staffing and training, and manage cleaning equipment, with full-time perks like park admission, discounts, and benefits for those who qualify.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.