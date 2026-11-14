Herrin’s retail scene is steady right now, especially for folks who like helping customers face-to-face. If you’re good with people and don’t mind learning auto parts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Herrin, IL

Salary: $15.00 – $20.00/hour (plus possible performance and schedule premiums)

(plus possible performance and schedule premiums) Type: Full-time

This job is all about helping walk-in and phone customers find the right parts, running the register, and keeping shelves stocked and tidy. You’ll get company training, chances to grow into bigger roles, and benefits like paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, and health insurance options.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Herrin, IL

Salary: $15.00 – $20.00/hour (plus possible performance and schedule premiums)

(plus possible performance and schedule premiums) Type: Part-time

Great if you want flexible hours. You’ll greet customers, look up parts, handle returns, and may do simple services like installing wipers or testing batteries (where allowed). Bilingual folks, especially Spanish speakers, are encouraged to apply, and there are career growth and tuition assistance options.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.