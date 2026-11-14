⚠️ New blasting rules, park upgrades, and road funding in Herriman

Here’s what the Herriman City Council decided at its Nov. 10, 2026 meeting:

New blasting ordinance – Approved 4–0

Blasting now needs a City permit plus a Unified Fire Authority permit. Operators must notify residents within 1/4 mile, offer property condition surveys for structures within 600 feet, follow weekday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. hours, keep 250 feet from occupied buildings (unless an exception is granted), and meet new vibration limits and penalties.

Southwest Athletic Complex – turf & lights – Approved 4–0

The City approved a contract with AstroTurf for Phase 1A fields, up to about $2.22 million if a third field and cooling infill are added. A separate contract with Musco Lighting will light the first two fields and parking, with an option for a third field, using a system designed to limit light spill into nearby yards.

More drinking water for 2026–27 – Approved 4–0

The City increased its contracted supply from Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District to match growth, within the existing water budget.

Gina Road improvements

The Council asked staff to cover a $1.01 million General Fund shortfall for Gina Road, drop a secondary irrigation line (saving about $420,000 from the Water Fund), and aim for construction in spring 2027.

Lake Ridge HOA private roads

Staff will bring back costs and terms for a possible City takeover of Aurora Vista Dr., Bugle Ridge Dr., and Lake Ridge Cir. in early 2027.