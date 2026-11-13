Herriman has a few solid options right now if you like keeping people and property safe. These roles are steady, local, and come with clear duties so you know what you’re signing up for.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Magna/Herriman, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.50/hour (40 hours of training paid at $7.25/hour )

(40 hours of training paid at ) Schedule: Friday–Monday, 1st shift 7:30 am–3:30 pm or 2nd shift 3:30 pm–11:30 pm

Lead security response at different sites and events—mix of patrols, surveillance, access control, and incident response. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, disability, life insurance, and free uniform, plus room to grow inside a large security company.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Herriman, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $19.74 – $26.11/hour

Work inside the store to spot and stop shoplifting, write reports, review CCTV, and help keep customers and staff safe using calm, professional de‑escalation. This role is part of an employee‑owned grocery chain, with chances to support investigations, testify in court when needed, and train staff on safety and loss prevention.

(Also listed on Indeed here: Asset Protection Agent – duplicate posting)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s easier to tweak your search once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.