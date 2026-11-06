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Herriman
🛒 Herriman, UT Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Herriman’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and room to grow. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Guest Service Specialist | $15–$17/hr + Tips
- Employer: Mister Car Wash
- Location: Herriman, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$17/hour + tips
This is a hands-on, outdoor role helping guests at a busy car wash, selling memberships, and keeping cars shiny. Comes with same-day pay, PTO from day one, benefits, and training to grow your career.
Team Lead
- Employer: Red Door Escape Room
- Location: Herriman, UT (Riverton area)
- Type: Internship (32+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $14.50/hour
Lead the front-of-house at an escape room, coordinate games and events, and deliver “6-star” guest experiences. Great fit if you’re 18+, love hosting groups, and want first-step leadership experience in a fun, fast-paced setting.
Parts Specialist
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Herriman, UT
- Type: Full-time
Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, handle sales and returns, and sometimes assist with simple car services. Offers career growth, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, and health benefits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and other nearby openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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