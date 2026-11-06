🛒 Herriman, UT Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Herriman’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and room to grow. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Location: Herriman, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour + tips

This is a hands-on, outdoor role helping guests at a busy car wash, selling memberships, and keeping cars shiny. Comes with same-day pay, PTO from day one, benefits, and training to grow your career.

Employer: Red Door Escape Room

Location: Herriman, UT (Riverton area)

Type: Internship (32+ hrs/week)

Pay: $14.50/hour

Lead the front-of-house at an escape room, coordinate games and events, and deliver “6-star” guest experiences. Great fit if you’re 18+, love hosting groups, and want first-step leadership experience in a fun, fast-paced setting.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Herriman, UT

Type: Full-time

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, handle sales and returns, and sometimes assist with simple car services. Offers career growth, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, and health benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and other nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.