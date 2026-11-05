🍽️ Herriman UT Food Jobs: Multiple $15–$16/hr Openings

Herriman’s food scene is growing fast, and one local spot is hiring across the board. If you like good food, steady hours, and a team vibe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vessel Kitchen

Vessel Kitchen Location: Herriman, UT (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: From $15.00/hour (after training)

(after training) Type: Full-time / Part-time (OTHER)

Welcome guests, take orders, run the register, and build salads, bowls, and plates. You’ll handle dine-in, takeout, curbside, and delivery orders, keep the dining room tidy, and get a free meal each shift plus 50% off on days off, 401(k), health insurance for full-time, and a discounted gym membership.

Employer: Vessel Kitchen

Vessel Kitchen Location: Herriman, UT (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: From $16.00/hour (after training)

(after training) Type: Full-time / Part-time (OTHER)

Keep the kitchen and dish area clean and organized so service runs smoothly. This is a good fit if you like staying busy and don’t mind getting your steps in—lots of moving, cleaning, and helping the team during rushes.

Employer: Vessel Kitchen

Vessel Kitchen Location: Herriman, UT (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: From $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time / Part-time (OTHER)

Prep fresh ingredients, cook menu items to recipe, and keep your station clean and stocked. You’ll get a free meal each shift, 50% off on days off, 401(k), health insurance for full-time, and a discounted gym membership—nice setup if you want kitchen experience in a fast-paced spot.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.