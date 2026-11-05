🎓 Herriman UT Education Jobs: Multiple School & Coaching Roles

Herriman has a nice mix of school and sports roles right now, from classroom support to serious football coaching experience.

Employer: Providence Hall Charter School

Providence Hall Charter School Location: Herriman, UT

Type: Part-time (27 hours/week, school days)

Salary: Not listed

Support K–5 special education students in a smaller-class charter school that uses the IB Primary Years Programme. You’ll help with classroom learning, behavior support, and some personal care, working closely with teachers and joining trainings and meetings during the school year.

Employer: Premier Protection (Utah Islanders program)

Premier Protection (Utah Islanders program) Location: Herriman, UT

Type: In-person, seasonal coaching

In-person, seasonal coaching Pay: $10,000 – $15,000 per season, plus bonuses

Coordinate either the offense or defense for an independent college-level development program that plays strong competition (Tyler College, Whitworth, Georgia Military, and more). This is hands-on coordinator experience with playbook control, recruiting, player development, and a Life After Ball (LAB) focus to help athletes with school, trades, or business.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.