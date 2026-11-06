📅 Bedtime Storyhour at Heron Lake Library Nov 10

📅 Cozy Bedtime Storyhour at Heron Lake Library

Bring the kids in their pajamas and favorite stuffed animals for Bedtime Storyhour at the Heron Lake Library on November 10, 6:30–7:15 PM.

Kids can enjoy:

Stories

Fingerplays

Music

Registration is requested.

For more information or to sign up, visit jclmn.org/summer or call your library: