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Heron Lake

📅 Bedtime Storyhour at Heron Lake Library Nov 10

8 days ago
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📅 Cozy Bedtime Storyhour at Heron Lake Library

Bring the kids in their pajamas and favorite stuffed animals for Bedtime Storyhour at the Heron Lake Library on November 10, 6:30–7:15 PM.

Kids can enjoy:

  • Stories
  • Fingerplays
  • Music

Registration is requested.

For more information or to sign up, visit jclmn.org/summer or call your library:

  • Jackson: 847-4748
  • Lakefield: 662-5782
  • Heron Lake: 793-2641

More Info: Bedtime Storyhour (Heron Lake) - Jackson County Li...

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