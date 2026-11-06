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Heron Lake
📅 Bedtime Storyhour at Heron Lake Library Nov 10
8 days ago
📅 Cozy Bedtime Storyhour at Heron Lake Library
Bring the kids in their pajamas and favorite stuffed animals for Bedtime Storyhour at the Heron Lake Library on November 10, 6:30–7:15 PM.
Kids can enjoy:
- Stories
- Fingerplays
- Music
Registration is requested.
For more information or to sign up, visit jclmn.org/summer or call your library:
- Jackson: 847-4748
- Lakefield: 662-5782
- Heron Lake: 793-2641
More Info: Bedtime Storyhour (Heron Lake) - Jackson County Li...
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