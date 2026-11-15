undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Free Home Finds and More Around Herndon Today
Herndon neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from home furniture to exercise gear and kids’ clothes.
Browse the list below and see if something fits your needs.
Recumbent Exercise Bike
Item: Recumbent exercise bike
Condition: Works, curb pickup
Location: Crestbrook, Herndon, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
A recumbent exercise bike that the owner says works. It’s already on the curb and free to whoever wants it, so you can likely just drive by and load it up. Great for low-impact workouts at home.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Black Oval Dining Table with 4 Chairs
Item: Ikea black oval/round dining table + 4 chairs
Condition: Used; one chair has a broken dowel on the leg that needs repair
Location: Chantilly Highlands, Herndon, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Ikea black dining table with a leaf so you can use it as an oval or round table. The table legs are removed for easier transport, and all legs and hardware are included.
Includes 4 black wooden chairs with washable covers (these are the black chairs shown in the outside photo, not the light brown kitchen chairs). Note that one chair has a broken dowel on the leg and will need a simple repair.
Perfect for a dining room, kitchen, or first apartment if you’re okay with a small fix.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Set of 5 Wooden Dining Chairs
Item: Set of 5 wooden dining chairs
Condition: Used
Location: Chantilly Highlands, Herndon, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of 5 wooden dining chairs with cushioned seats. They have a grey/brown weathered look with white upholstery, which could work well with farmhouse or neutral decor. Great if you need extra seating or want a matching set for your table.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
(Pending Pickup) Boxes of 4T Girl Clothes and Shoes
Item: Toddler girl clothes and shoes (4T, sizes ~7–9)
Status: Pending pickup (may become available again)
Location: Bradley Farm, Herndon, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Several boxes of toddler girl clothes and shoes:
- Clothing size: 4T
- Shoes: around sizes 7–9 (little kid)
- Quantity: 3 boxes of clothes and 1 box of shoes
- Mix of winter and summer items
This one is marked pending pickup, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the listing in case the first pickup falls through.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Herndon tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster or head over for curb pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.