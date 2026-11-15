Herndon neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from home furniture to exercise gear and kids’ clothes.

Browse the list below and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Recumbent exercise bike

Condition: Works, curb pickup

Location: Crestbrook, Herndon, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

A recumbent exercise bike that the owner says works. It’s already on the curb and free to whoever wants it, so you can likely just drive by and load it up. Great for low-impact workouts at home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Ikea black oval/round dining table + 4 chairs

Condition: Used; one chair has a broken dowel on the leg that needs repair

Location: Chantilly Highlands, Herndon, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Ikea black dining table with a leaf so you can use it as an oval or round table. The table legs are removed for easier transport, and all legs and hardware are included.

Includes 4 black wooden chairs with washable covers (these are the black chairs shown in the outside photo, not the light brown kitchen chairs). Note that one chair has a broken dowel on the leg and will need a simple repair.

Perfect for a dining room, kitchen, or first apartment if you’re okay with a small fix.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 5 wooden dining chairs

Condition: Used

Location: Chantilly Highlands, Herndon, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of 5 wooden dining chairs with cushioned seats. They have a grey/brown weathered look with white upholstery, which could work well with farmhouse or neutral decor. Great if you need extra seating or want a matching set for your table.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Toddler girl clothes and shoes (4T, sizes ~7–9)

Status: Pending pickup (may become available again)

Location: Bradley Farm, Herndon, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Several boxes of toddler girl clothes and shoes:

Clothing size: 4T

4T Shoes: around sizes 7–9 (little kid)

around Quantity: 3 boxes of clothes and 1 box of shoes

and Mix of winter and summer items

This one is marked pending pickup, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the listing in case the first pickup falls through.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Herndon tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster or head over for curb pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.