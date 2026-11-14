Herndon’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from pet care to family wellness and in‑home therapy. If you’re in the medical or behavioral health world, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time role listed; posting labeled Part-Time

Full-time role listed; posting labeled Salary: $50,000 – $80,000/year (plus potential variable pay based on production)

Work with a national leader in preventive pet care and practice medicine your way, backed by a large support team. This role comes with a big benefits package (medical, retirement, student debt help for FT DVMs, CE allowance, wellness plans for your own pets, and more) plus flexible scheduling and growth paths across Banfield and Mars brands.

Employer: Rise Behavior Therapy Virginia

Rise Behavior Therapy Virginia Location: Herndon, VA 20170 (homes, schools, community settings)

(homes, schools, community settings) Type: Full-time or part-time, independent contractor (1099)

Full-time or part-time, Pay: $75 – $100 per hour

Lead a caseload of children with autism across Herndon and nearby Loudoun/Fairfax areas. You’ll run assessments, write treatment plans, supervise RBTs/BTs, and train parents, with a flexible schedule and in-person work in real community settings.

Employer: Rise Behavior Therapy Virginia

Rise Behavior Therapy Virginia Location: Herndon, VA 20170 (homes, schools, community settings)

(homes, schools, community settings) Type: Full-time or part-time, independent contractor (1099)

Full-time or part-time, Pay: $45 – $60 per hour

Join a growing ABA team and work under BCBA supervision while you build your skills (and even work toward BCBA if that’s your goal). You’ll help run treatment plans, supervise techs, support parent training, and provide direct therapy with a flexible schedule.

Employer: American Health & Wellness Center

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16 – $21 per hour

Perfect if you’re upbeat, organized, and love a healthy lifestyle. You’ll be the friendly face of a growing wellness center—helping patients in person and by phone, supporting office flow, and possibly stepping into more leadership as a team lead.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.