Herndon’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for people who know FP&A and government contracting tools like Costpoint and Deltek.

Below are several solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Addison Group

Addison Group Location: Herndon, VA (hybrid after training)

Type: 3‑month contract, potential contract‑to‑hire

Pay: $26–$30/hour

Benefits: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k)

This role is all about handling vendor invoices in Deltek Costpoint for a govcon client. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, know AP, and want a path that could turn into a longer‑term role.

Employer: Confidential (Virginia‑based)

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

Senior FP&A leadership role focused on advanced analytics, AI‑driven forecasting, and long‑range planning. Ideal if you have 15+ years in FP&A, can present to the Board, and have experience with project‑based ERPs (Deltek Vantagepoint or similar).

Employer: Constellis

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

This role owns demand, pipeline, and backlog analytics and drives forecast quality for senior leadership. Great if you have 5+ years in FP&A or corporate finance, strong financial modeling, and experience with Deltek Costpoint, GAAP, FAR, and CAS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.