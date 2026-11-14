Herndon is hot right now for sales, growth, and GTM pros—especially if you know tech, telecom, or the federal space. Here are several standout roles with strong pay and clear career paths.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Location: Herndon, VA (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$120,000 base + uncapped commission, bonuses, stock options, 401(k), benefits

Lead a team of 7–10 account managers selling high-speed internet and network services on a global Tier 1 ISP backbone. Great fit if you’ve already sold Cogent’s products, love coaching reps, and want a high-impact, quota-owning leadership role.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Location: Herndon, VA (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $40,000–$90,000 starting base, up to $110,000 tenured + uncapped commission

Hunt new B2B business for IP transit, connectivity, and colocation across a global territory. Ideal for telecom hunters with 3–8+ years’ experience who want structured pay increases, strong benefits, and big upside on commissions.

(Note: A second Global Account Manager posting from Cogent appears to be the same role, so it’s not listed twice.)

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Herndon, VA (office-flexible, ~3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time, individual contributor

Full-time, individual contributor Salary (US range): $123,100–$186,300 base (higher in select metros) + bonus/equity eligible

Own high-value customers on the Signature Success Plan, driving adoption of MuleSoft and Salesforce while acting as a strategic advisor. Great if you have 3+ years in customer success/SaaS, MuleSoft certifications, and can work with C-level stakeholders; U.S. citizenship and federal background check required.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Herndon): $133,900–$181,200 base + RSUs, sign-on, benefits

High-impact analytics role shaping public sector sales strategy—territory design, GTM experiments, and productivity benchmarks. Best for someone with deep Excel and statistical chops (regression, causal inference) who can turn complex data into clear guidance for senior sales leaders.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Herndon, VA (field-based, travel required)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Total Target Cash: $71,700–$129,500 (base **$43,020–$77,700 + incentives)**

Pure hunter role selling wireless solutions to small businesses (1–9 employees) through prospecting, cold calling, and networking. Good entry into B2B if you’ve got at least a year of sales experience and want strong benefits, stock, and a clear path into higher-level SMB roles.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Herndon, VA (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $225,250–$304,750

Executive growth leader role owning business development strategy across the Department of Homeland Security. Perfect for senior BD pros with 15+ years DHS experience, a Secret clearance, and a track record leading large captures and growth teams.

Employer: Constellis

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive; full benefits)

Lead complex capture efforts across federal, state, intel, and commercial markets for security, mission support, and training services. Great if you have 6–8+ years capture experience, have led >$50M pursuits, and know government pipelines, pricing strategies, and proposal support.

Employer: Constellis

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive; full benefits)

Senior BD leader selling the full Constellis services catalog to U.S. government customers. Best for candidates with 10+ years experience, strong knowledge of federal acquisition, and the ability to guide capture teams and brief executives; Secret clearance (active or eligible) required.

Employer: Vibrint

Location: Herndon, VA (hybrid, travel to federal customers)

Type: Full-time, quota-carrying

Full-time, quota-carrying Salary: Range not specified; includes salary, bonus, 401(k) with contribution, 160 hours PTO, 11 holidays, medical/dental/vision, and professional development allowance

Own and grow a portfolio of federal accounts selling cybersecurity, infrastructure, and AI/data solutions. Ideal if you have 8+ years tech sales (5+ to federal), know GWACs/BPAs/IDIQs, and can navigate complex multi-vendor deals; Secret or higher clearance preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume toward the skills they repeat—Herndon’s federal and tech sales scene is busy, and similar roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.