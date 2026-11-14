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⚖️ Herndon, VA legal & contracts roles with multiple openings
Herndon’s legal and contracts scene is busy right now, especially around federal work, telecom, and global tech. If you’ve got contracts, land use, or telecom law experience, there are several strong options to check out.
Contracts Management – E2 (Top Secret Clearance Required)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $59,900 – $139,100 (range varies by GeoZone)
Work end-to-end contracts for advanced space and defense programs, from capture and proposals through negotiations and administration. You’ll partner with program management, finance, legal, and compliance, lead or support audits, and ensure FAR/DFARS compliance. Active TOP SECRET clearance (TS/SCI with poly preferred) and 1–2+ years of related experience with a bachelor’s or higher are required.
Contract Administrator Sr – Clearance Preferred
- Employer: General Atomics
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $118,500 – $207,750
Senior role managing large, complex FAR-based DoD contracts (CPFF, CPAF, CPIF, T&M, FFP, OTAs). You’ll lead negotiations, advise leadership on contract rights and risks, guide junior staff, and be the primary contact for government customers. Requires ~15+ years of progressive contract administration experience and a Top Secret clearance with SCI.
Corporate Counsel – Land Use & Siting Advocacy
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Total Target Cash: $141,680 – $255,530
- Base Pay Range: $123,200 – $222,200
In-house counsel role driving nationwide wireless infrastructure siting strategy. You’ll handle land use, zoning, permitting, NEPA/NHPA Section 106, tribal consultation, and FCC/FAA rules, and work closely with Network, Engineering, and Government Affairs. Requires a JD, bar admission, and 2–4 years’ real estate/land use/telecom experience.
Director – Commercial Contracts
- Employer: Strada
- Location: Herndon, VA (US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $113,820 – $211,380
Lead complex commercial contract drafting and negotiations (MSAs, SOWs, renewals) for a global people/payroll tech company operating in 180+ countries. This is an individual contributor director role working closely with Sales, Finance, and delivery teams, owning the full contract lifecycle and improving templates and workflows. Requires 10+ years in commercial contracts (5+ in complex negotiations) and strong contract law knowledge.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has related roles that might be a better fit. Polish your resume around contracts, compliance, and any clearance or telecom experience, then start applying.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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