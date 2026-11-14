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Herndon
💻 Herndon, VA Tech Jobs with Multiple TS/SCI & AI Roles
12 days ago
Herndon’s tech scene is packed with cleared roles, cloud work, and hands-on AI. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Dulles, this is a great time to make a move.
Software Engineer - E2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,200 – $169,400
- Clearance: TS/SCI (US citizen)
Design and build Python-based mission software, debug complex issues, and work across the full SDLC. Strong benefits and flexible schedules (like 4x10s) plus exposure to containers, Rust, and cloud.
Cloud Architect Sr - E3 (Cloud Network Engineer)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,300 – $204,900
- Clearance: TS/SCI
Own secure hybrid cloud networking across AWS/Azure/GCP, SDN, and Kubernetes. Ideal if you love Terraform/Ansible, enclave routing, and building high-performance classified networks.
Dev Sec Engineering Stf - E4 (DevSecOps)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,700 – $251,900
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly
Lead DevSecOps for secure systems: IaC (Ansible/Terraform), CI/CD, AWS, Kubernetes, and C#/.NET/React. High-impact role for senior engineers who want to shape secure pipelines.
Cyber Software Eng - E2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,200 – $169,400
Support cyber missions with full-lifecycle software work, from bug fixes and GUI updates to REST APIs and cloud deployments. Mix of .NET/Java/Python and agile delivery.
Federal Power BI Data Architect (Active Secret)
- Employer: Defense In Depth Solutions
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time (long-term)
- Clearance: Active or obtainable Secret
Architect enterprise Power BI across a federal environment, modernizing from BusinessObjects. Heavy focus on semantic models, DAX, governance, and performance.
DevOps Engineer (TS/SCI)
- Employer: Vantor
- Location: Herndon, VA (SCIF, ~90% onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000 – $180,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly (or willing to obtain)
Run a private cloud with Kubernetes, Terraform/Helm, and modern DevOps tools (ArgoCD, GitLab, MLFlow). Mission-focused work supporting intel analysts, plus strong benefits.
Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) Analyst – Expert
- Employer: VT Group (VTG)
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, core hours)
- Salary: $130,000 – $240,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
Lead high-end DFIR: memory forensics, disk imaging, threat hunting, and root-cause analysis. Great fit if you’re a Tier 3-style responder with strong tool and EDR/XDR experience.
Cloud Administrator – TS/SCI with Polygraph
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Herndon, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,792 – $190,523
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
Blend cloud ops and SRE: AWS (EC2, Lambda, ECS, etc.), Kubernetes/Helm, IaC, observability, and on-call. Strong federal benefits and career growth.
Network Deploy Technician, Global Network Delivery
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.91 – $54.18/hour
Hands-on role building and troubleshooting AWS data center networks and cabling. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in hardware/cabling/network ops and want to grow in cloud.
IT Helpdesk Support
- Employer: Node.Digital LLC
- Location: Hybrid – Herndon, VA
- Type: Part-time / Contract
Support a mostly macOS shop: Google Workspace admin, MDM (Jamf/Kandji/Intune), networking, and security. Comes with solid benefits despite being part-time/contract.
Software Development Engineer, AWS Security Communications
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $143,700 – $194,400
Build and operate internal security comms platforms at scale using Java/C++/C#/Perl. High-impact work tied to security events and vulnerability communications.
Senior Product Owner / Scrum Master
- Employer: Karsun Solutions
- Location: Herndon, VA (DMV residents only)
- Type: Full-time
Lead a federal IT modernization team as both Product Owner and Scrum Master. Own the backlog, run SAFe ceremonies, and work closely with government stakeholders.
Delivery Consultant – AI/ML, WWPS ProServe
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $131,300 – $177,600
- Clearance: TS/SCI
Hands-on ML engineer role helping public sector customers design and scale GenAI and ML solutions on AWS. Mix of architecture, model tuning, and customer-facing consulting.
Forward Deployed Engineer III (6706)
- Employer: MetroStar
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $187,000 – $225,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly
Serve as chief technologist for AI-enabled platforms in classified environments. Heavy Python, integrations, cloud, and architecture leadership in a SAFe Agile setting.
Founding Palantir Foundry Developer / Practice Lead
- Employer: Unissant
- Location: Herndon, VA / DC hybrid
- Type: Full-time
Stand up a new Palantir Foundry practice: build pipelines, Ontologies, apps, and reusable assets while shaping standards and mentoring future hires. Great for senior Foundry talent wanting ownership.
Solutions Architect, National Security
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $131,300 – $177,600
- Clearance: Top Secret or above
Be a trusted cloud advisor to Intelligence Community customers. Design AWS architectures, lead deep dives, and help drive cloud adoption for sensitive missions.
Principal Cyber Software Engineer (Front End/UI-Focused)
- Employer: SHLD, Inc.
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly
Senior front-end engineer role using Vue/React, Node.js, Python, and Neo4j in an Agile DevSecOps environment. Focus on modern UIs and REST services for cyber analytics.
HR AI Solutions and Governance Specialist
- Employer: Airbus Aircraft (Airbus Americas, Inc.)
- Location: Herndon, VA (60% onsite / 40% remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $135,000
Own AI/ML and GenAI governance for HR: design agent workflows, enforce data privacy, and align with regulations like GDPR and EEOC. Great fit if you blend ML engineering with ethics and compliance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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