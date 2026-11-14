Herndon’s tech scene is packed with cleared roles, cloud work, and hands-on AI. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Dulles, this is a great time to make a move.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,200 – $169,400

Clearance: TS/SCI (US citizen)

Design and build Python-based mission software, debug complex issues, and work across the full SDLC. Strong benefits and flexible schedules (like 4x10s) plus exposure to containers, Rust, and cloud.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,300 – $204,900

Clearance: TS/SCI

Own secure hybrid cloud networking across AWS/Azure/GCP, SDN, and Kubernetes. Ideal if you love Terraform/Ansible, enclave routing, and building high-performance classified networks.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,700 – $251,900

Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly

Lead DevSecOps for secure systems: IaC (Ansible/Terraform), CI/CD, AWS, Kubernetes, and C#/.NET/React. High-impact role for senior engineers who want to shape secure pipelines.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,200 – $169,400

Support cyber missions with full-lifecycle software work, from bug fixes and GUI updates to REST APIs and cloud deployments. Mix of .NET/Java/Python and agile delivery.

Employer: Defense In Depth Solutions

Defense In Depth Solutions Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time (long-term)

Full-time (long-term) Clearance: Active or obtainable Secret

Architect enterprise Power BI across a federal environment, modernizing from BusinessObjects. Heavy focus on semantic models, DAX, governance, and performance.

Employer: Vantor

Vantor Location: Herndon, VA (SCIF, ~90% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $165,000 – $180,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly (or willing to obtain)

Run a private cloud with Kubernetes, Terraform/Helm, and modern DevOps tools (ArgoCD, GitLab, MLFlow). Mission-focused work supporting intel analysts, plus strong benefits.

Employer: VT Group (VTG)

VT Group (VTG) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, core hours)

Full-time (Mon–Fri, core hours) Salary: $130,000 – $240,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Lead high-end DFIR: memory forensics, disk imaging, threat hunting, and root-cause analysis. Great fit if you’re a Tier 3-style responder with strong tool and EDR/XDR experience.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Herndon, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $142,792 – $190,523

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Blend cloud ops and SRE: AWS (EC2, Lambda, ECS, etc.), Kubernetes/Helm, IaC, observability, and on-call. Strong federal benefits and career growth.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30.91 – $54.18/hour

Hands-on role building and troubleshooting AWS data center networks and cabling. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in hardware/cabling/network ops and want to grow in cloud.

Employer: Node.Digital LLC

Node.Digital LLC Location: Hybrid – Herndon, VA

Type: Part-time / Contract

Support a mostly macOS shop: Google Workspace admin, MDM (Jamf/Kandji/Intune), networking, and security. Comes with solid benefits despite being part-time/contract.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $143,700 – $194,400

Build and operate internal security comms platforms at scale using Java/C++/C#/Perl. High-impact work tied to security events and vulnerability communications.

Employer: Karsun Solutions

Karsun Solutions Location: Herndon, VA (DMV residents only)

Type: Full-time

Lead a federal IT modernization team as both Product Owner and Scrum Master. Own the backlog, run SAFe ceremonies, and work closely with government stakeholders.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $131,300 – $177,600

Clearance: TS/SCI

Hands-on ML engineer role helping public sector customers design and scale GenAI and ML solutions on AWS. Mix of architecture, model tuning, and customer-facing consulting.

Employer: MetroStar

MetroStar Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $187,000 – $225,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly

Serve as chief technologist for AI-enabled platforms in classified environments. Heavy Python, integrations, cloud, and architecture leadership in a SAFe Agile setting.

Employer: Unissant

Unissant Location: Herndon, VA / DC hybrid

Type: Full-time

Stand up a new Palantir Foundry practice: build pipelines, Ontologies, apps, and reusable assets while shaping standards and mentoring future hires. Great for senior Foundry talent wanting ownership.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $131,300 – $177,600

Clearance: Top Secret or above

Be a trusted cloud advisor to Intelligence Community customers. Design AWS architectures, lead deep dives, and help drive cloud adoption for sensitive missions.

Employer: SHLD, Inc.

SHLD, Inc. Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly

Senior front-end engineer role using Vue/React, Node.js, Python, and Neo4j in an Agile DevSecOps environment. Focus on modern UIs and REST services for cyber analytics.

Employer: Airbus Aircraft (Airbus Americas, Inc.)

Airbus Aircraft (Airbus Americas, Inc.) Location: Herndon, VA (60% onsite / 40% remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $135,000

Own AI/ML and GenAI governance for HR: design agent workflows, enforce data privacy, and align with regulations like GDPR and EEOC. Great fit if you blend ML engineering with ethics and compliance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.