Herndon’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially around tech, data centers, and property management. If you’ve got management experience and like fast‑moving work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company Location: Herndon, VA (100% in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $75,000/year

Support a commercial property portfolio, working closely with tenants, vendors, and the accounting team. Good fit if you’re organized, like building relationships, and want a clear path into higher‑level property management.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (Amazon Data Services, Inc.)

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $139,300 – $208,000/year

Lead schedule strategy for large, complex AWS data center construction projects across the Americas. Ideal for a senior leader with deep construction scheduling experience (Primavera P6, EVM) who wants high impact and global scope.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (Amazon Data Services, Inc.)

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Herndon): $96,000 – $166,300/year

Own the early phase of new AWS data center campuses—scoping contracts, reviewing bids, and coordinating with real estate, design, and construction teams. Great for someone with construction or project management experience who likes being in on the ground floor of big builds.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (Amazon Data Services, Inc.)

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Herndon): $127,100 – $171,900/year

Drive global cabling quality and standards across AWS data centers in AMER, APAC, and EMEA. Perfect if you have technical infrastructure or data center experience and enjoy program management, process improvement, and some international travel.

Employer: Tyler Technologies

Location: Herndon, VA (some travel required)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead SaaS implementation projects for public-sector clients, from requirements through go‑live. Good match if you’ve managed software projects (Agile/Waterfall), enjoy working with customers, and like turning business needs into clear technical plans.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Herndon leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.