Herndon is busy right now, with solid options in both retail and customer support. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the bakery team, handle ordering and inventory, and keep displays looking great while serving customers. Comes with competitive pay, store 15% discount, 401(k) with match, health benefits (eligibility rules apply), flexible schedules, and even DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (listed via Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation)

Sprouts Farmers Market (listed via Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Second-in-command for the whole store: lead department managers, drive sales, manage inventory and labor, and keep customer service strong. Full-time leadership role with career growth, benefits, 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and DailyPay access.

Employer: PDS Tech Commercial, Inc. (supporting a leading aviation company)

(supporting a leading aviation company) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Pay: $31/hour

Office-based customer support role focused on aircraft spare parts: process orders, handle backorders and logistics, and work with sales and finance to solve issues. Requires about 2+ years of fast-paced customer service, offers $31/hr plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Herndon tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.