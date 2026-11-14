Herndon is busy right now with office and building work. If you like hands-on jobs that keep spaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: SPS

SPS Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $19.95/hour

Help keep a modern office running: mailroom, conference rooms, pantry, events, and light facilities support. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want solid benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities in a global company.

Also listed via Indeed as SPS Global with the same role and details.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Location: Herndon, VA (Hybrid/Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $63,700 – $79,700/year + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Lead field service work on Honeywell building automation systems, troubleshoot complex HVAC controls, and mentor junior techs. Great for someone with 3–5+ years building automation/field service experience who wants strong benefits, paid time off, and career growth with a major global employer.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.