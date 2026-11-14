Herndon’s data center and defense tech scene is booming, especially for engineers who like complex systems and high impact work.

Below are several strong Architecture & Engineering roles hiring now in Herndon, VA.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Herndon): $116,800 – $160,000/year

Join the AWS Data Center Engineering team and keep critical cloud infrastructure running. You’ll operate and improve electrical, mechanical, and control systems, lead root-cause analysis, and mentor junior engineers while enjoying strong benefits and career growth.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Herndon): $116,800 – $160,000/year

Own multi-million-dollar data center electrical designs from concept through construction and commissioning. Great fit if you have hands-on power distribution design experience and want to be the in-house subject matter expert while working on global-scale projects.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Herndon): $139,300 – $208,000/year

Senior role on the global controls team, owning BMS and EPMS across in-service data centers. You’ll lead troubleshooting, manage projects and vendors, and shape standards—ideal if you have 10+ years in industrial controls and like being the go-to expert.

Employer: Two Six Technologies

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $215,924 – $323,886/year

Lead RF and SDR research for embedded security programs on a team deep into DSP, RF reverse engineering, and electronic warfare. You’ll serve as RF SME, guide lab build-outs, mentor engineers, and must have an active DoD Top Secret with SCI eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.