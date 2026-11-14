Here are a few free items your neighbors in Herndon are offering. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Fresh sage leaves bundle

Condition: Just harvested on 11/13

Location: Four Seasons, Herndon, VA (pick up off Summerfield Drive)

Source: nextdoor.com

A bundle of fresh sage leaves, great for cooking, drying, or making tea. The neighbor can make several bundles if more than one person is interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Small wood cabinet with wicker baskets

Condition: Well used but sturdy

Location: Herndon, Fairfax County, Virginia

Source: trashnothing.com

Compact wood cabinet that comes with three wicker cubby baskets for storage. Good for a bathroom, kids’ room, or entryway.

Size: 31.5" wide × 12" deep × 28" high

31.5" wide × 12" deep × 28" high Extra photos are available on the listing page.

The poster notes it’s first to come.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Kids ride-on and cart (needs repair)

Condition: Needs some fixing

Location: Borneham Wood, Herndon, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Two kids’ items looking for a handy new owner:

Pink push car with steering wheel

with steering wheel Cart with a problem on one wheel

Good for someone who can do small repairs or wants outdoor toys for parts.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Herndon tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.