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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Herndon Right Now
Here are a few free items your neighbors in Herndon are offering. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.
Fresh Sage Leaves
Item: Fresh sage leaves bundle
Condition: Just harvested on 11/13
Location: Four Seasons, Herndon, VA (pick up off Summerfield Drive)
Source: nextdoor.com
A bundle of fresh sage leaves, great for cooking, drying, or making tea. The neighbor can make several bundles if more than one person is interested.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Small wood cabinet (Herndon)
Item: Small wood cabinet with wicker baskets
Condition: Well used but sturdy
Location: Herndon, Fairfax County, Virginia
Source: trashnothing.com
Compact wood cabinet that comes with three wicker cubby baskets for storage. Good for a bathroom, kids’ room, or entryway.
- Size: 31.5" wide × 12" deep × 28" high
- Extra photos are available on the listing page.
The poster notes it’s first to come.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Kids Items, Needs Some Fix.
Item: Kids ride-on and cart (needs repair)
Condition: Needs some fixing
Location: Borneham Wood, Herndon, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Two kids’ items looking for a handy new owner:
- Pink push car with steering wheel
- Cart with a problem on one wheel
Good for someone who can do small repairs or wants outdoor toys for parts.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Herndon tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.