Herndon is busy right now with security and safety roles, from data centers to office towers. If you like keeping people and property safe, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Herndon, VA (field-based across the greater DC area)

(field-based across the greater DC area) Type: Full-time

Salary (Herndon): $74,200 – $129,800/year

Lead health and safety for AWS data center construction projects, working with real estate, construction, and security teams. This is a hands-on, site-based role where you’ll run safety programs, audits, and contractor kickoffs to keep large, complex builds running safely and in line with regulations.

Employer: Patriot Group International LLC

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000/year

Clearance: TS/SCI required (TS/SCI with Poly preferred)

Support the company’s industrial security program, from clearance processing in DISS/NBIS to inspections, training, and incident reporting. Good fit if you know NISPOM, like detailed security work, and want to partner closely with the FSO in a cleared, mission-focused environment.

Employer: Comstock Companies (ParkX Management)

(ParkX Management) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time (set schedule: Wed–Sun, 6 PM–12 AM)

(set schedule: Wed–Sun, 6 PM–12 AM) Pay Range (VA): $18 – $19/hour

Evening patrol role focused on keeping a mixed-use property safe, clean, and welcoming. You’ll do hourly patrols, manage access, issue ban notices, and work closely with management, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and free parking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local safety and security roles tend to open doors to more opportunities nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.