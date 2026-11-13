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🚔 Herndon, VA Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Herndon is busy right now with security and safety roles, from data centers to office towers. If you like keeping people and property safe, there are several solid options to check out.
Construction Safety Manager, DCPD Health and Safety
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.
- Location: Herndon, VA (field-based across the greater DC area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Herndon): $74,200 – $129,800/year
Lead health and safety for AWS data center construction projects, working with real estate, construction, and security teams. This is a hands-on, site-based role where you’ll run safety programs, audits, and contractor kickoffs to keep large, complex builds running safely and in line with regulations.
Mid-Level Security Specialist
- Employer: Patriot Group International LLC
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $85,000 – $100,000/year
- Clearance: TS/SCI required (TS/SCI with Poly preferred)
Support the company’s industrial security program, from clearance processing in DISS/NBIS to inspections, training, and incident reporting. Good fit if you know NISPOM, like detailed security work, and want to partner closely with the FSO in a cleared, mission-focused environment.
Mobile Patrol Officer Wed–Sun 6PM–12AM
- Employer: Comstock Companies (ParkX Management)
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time (set schedule: Wed–Sun, 6 PM–12 AM)
- Pay Range (VA): $18 – $19/hour
Evening patrol role focused on keeping a mixed-use property safe, clean, and welcoming. You’ll do hourly patrols, manage access, issue ban notices, and work closely with management, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and free parking.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local safety and security roles tend to open doors to more opportunities nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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