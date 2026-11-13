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Herndon
💻 Herndon, VA Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
3 days ago
Herndon’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for cloud, cyber, and cleared talent. If you’re in IT and anywhere near NoVA, this is a great moment to level up your role and your pay.
Senior Implementation Consultant (ERP)
- Employer: Deltek
- Location: Herndon, VA (some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,000–$127,000
Work on end-to-end ERP implementations for professional services clients, owning solution design, configuration, and delivery. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years ERP/financial systems experience and want a client-facing role with clear performance metrics and strong benefits.
Software Engineer – DevOps & Network Automation
- Employer: V2X Inc
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph
Develop automation and tools in a CI/CD/DevOps environment with heavy Python and network automation (Ansible, Cisco NSO, NetBox). Great fit if you have 11+ years experience and want to lead complex automation projects for a government customer.
Systems Administrator/Engineer (O&M)
- Employer: Peraton
- Location: Herndon, VA (On-site only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,000–$166,000
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph
Own day-to-day health of large Linux/AWS environments, including clusters >400 nodes, containers, storage, and security. Perfect if you like hands-on operations at scale and want strong federal benefits and stability.
AWS Senior DevOps Engineer
- Employer: NTT DATA North America
- Location: Herndon, VA (Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,168–$130,500
Design and automate AWS infrastructure with Terraform/CloudFormation, CI/CD, containers, and cloud monitoring. Good match if you have 5+ years DevOps/SRE experience and want to shape a large modernization effort while working remotely.
Big Data Analyst
- Employer: Peak to Creek Precision Staffing (direct hire for client)
- Location: Herndon or Springfield, VA (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000–$190,000
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI; CI poly required/obtainable
Analyze complex telecom and telemetry datasets using Python/SQL/Spark to support government decisions. Strong fit if you have 5+ years data analysis and want high pay plus rich benefits (fully paid medical/dental, 401(k) match, tuition support).
Java Developer (Entry–Senior, Multiple Openings)
- Employer: Realsoft Technologies LLC
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
Multiple Java EE roles from entry to senior, working with Struts, Spring, JSP/Tiles, iBatis, SQL, Oracle. Good if you’re open to client travel and want classic enterprise Java experience across different projects.
Network Engineer (Expert) – Firewalls
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,690–$239,140
Design and manage firewall solutions using Cisco, Palo Alto, Netscaler, plus related management tools. Ideal for senior network engineers (11+ years) who want high compensation and to support national security missions.
Cyber Software Engineer – E2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,200–$169,400
Develop and enhance mission apps (GUI, REST APIs, cloud deployments) using stacks like .NET, Java, Python, SQL, HTML in an agile environment. Great if you have 2+ years software experience and want to work on secure, cloud-based systems.
Sr. DevOps Engineer
- Employer: Peraton
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,000–$216,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI with ability to obtain/maintain polygraph
Build and troubleshoot CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, Terraform, Helm) across on-prem, OpenShift, and AWS. Strong role if you’re a Linux/automation pro who enjoys integrating tools like SonarQube, Fortify, Selenium, Artifactory.
Dev Sec Engineering Stf – E4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,700–$251,900
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly
Senior DevSecOps role owning secure system design, IaC (Ansible/Terraform), CI/CD, Kubernetes, and AWS-based development. Best for seasoned engineers (5+ years DevSecOps) ready to lead architecture and pipelines for critical missions.
Senior Delivery Consultant – DevOps, WWPS ProServe
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Herndon): $153,600–$207,800
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph
Lead complex AWS DevOps and cloud transformation projects for government customers, from architecture through migration and CI/CD. Great if you enjoy being a hands-on technical advisor and working directly with senior stakeholders.
Principal / Senior Principal Engineer, AWS Compute & ML
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Herndon): $200,100–$270,600
Own architecture for core AWS compute and ML infrastructure used by millions of customers. A fit for very senior engineers (10–15+ years) who want to set long-term technical direction for large-scale distributed systems and AI platforms.
Junior Software Developer
- Employer: Two Six Technologies
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $84,000–$151,400
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI (Poly preferred)
Early-career role building secure web/desktop and cloud apps, mainly in Go, REST APIs, Docker, and microservices. Great entry point if you have 1–2 years experience and want to grow in a cleared, mission-focused environment.
Connectivity Cloud Hardware Engineer – Network Product Development
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Herndon): $136,000–$184,000
Design and validate fiber and structured cabling for hyperscale AWS data centers, working with vendors and doing site inspections. Ideal if you have an EE/Communications background and want to work at the physical layer of the cloud.
Sr. Director of Governance & Technology
- Employer: avertra
- Location: Herndon, VA (Hybrid, US-based)
- Type: Full-time (VP-level)
Unify Compliance & Governance, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, and Enterprise IT under one leadership role. Best for a 15+ year enterprise tech leader who’s run SOC/PCI/ISO programs, led incident response, and can face off with auditors and enterprise clients.
Software Development Engineer II, AWS Security SecDevOps
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Herndon): $143,700–$194,400
Build internal security tooling and SOAR platforms for AWS Security using modern stacks (e.g., Java, TypeScript/React, Python, MongoDB, AWS services). Great if you have 3+ years dev experience and want to code at massive scale with a security focus.
Senior Specialist Solutions Architect, CloudOps
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Herndon): $153,600–$207,800
Lead a team of specialist SAs driving adoption of Cloud Operations services, shaping GTM strategy and advising customers on infra, observability, and operations. Great for architects with 6+ years in cloud/infra who enjoy both tech and exec-facing work.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring across levels and are open to strong adjacent experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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