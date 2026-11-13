Herndon’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for cloud, cyber, and cleared talent. If you’re in IT and anywhere near NoVA, this is a great moment to level up your role and your pay.

Employer: Deltek

Deltek Location: Herndon, VA (some travel)

(some travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,000–$127,000

Work on end-to-end ERP implementations for professional services clients, owning solution design, configuration, and delivery. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years ERP/financial systems experience and want a client-facing role with clear performance metrics and strong benefits.

Employer: V2X Inc

V2X Inc Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph

Develop automation and tools in a CI/CD/DevOps environment with heavy Python and network automation (Ansible, Cisco NSO, NetBox). Great fit if you have 11+ years experience and want to lead complex automation projects for a government customer.

Employer: Peraton

Peraton Location: Herndon, VA (On-site only)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $104,000–$166,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph

Own day-to-day health of large Linux/AWS environments, including clusters >400 nodes, containers, storage, and security. Perfect if you like hands-on operations at scale and want strong federal benefits and stability.

Employer: NTT DATA North America

NTT DATA North America Location: Herndon, VA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,168–$130,500

Design and automate AWS infrastructure with Terraform/CloudFormation, CI/CD, containers, and cloud monitoring. Good match if you have 5+ years DevOps/SRE experience and want to shape a large modernization effort while working remotely.

Employer: Peak to Creek Precision Staffing (direct hire for client)

Peak to Creek Precision Staffing (direct hire for client) Location: Herndon or Springfield, VA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000–$190,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI; CI poly required/obtainable

Analyze complex telecom and telemetry datasets using Python/SQL/Spark to support government decisions. Strong fit if you have 5+ years data analysis and want high pay plus rich benefits (fully paid medical/dental, 401(k) match, tuition support).

Employer: Realsoft Technologies LLC

Realsoft Technologies LLC Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Multiple Java EE roles from entry to senior, working with Struts, Spring, JSP/Tiles, iBatis, SQL, Oracle. Good if you’re open to client travel and want classic enterprise Java experience across different projects.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,690–$239,140

Design and manage firewall solutions using Cisco, Palo Alto, Netscaler, plus related management tools. Ideal for senior network engineers (11+ years) who want high compensation and to support national security missions.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,200–$169,400

Develop and enhance mission apps (GUI, REST APIs, cloud deployments) using stacks like .NET, Java, Python, SQL, HTML in an agile environment. Great if you have 2+ years software experience and want to work on secure, cloud-based systems.

Employer: Peraton

Peraton Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,000–$216,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with ability to obtain/maintain polygraph

Build and troubleshoot CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, Terraform, Helm) across on-prem, OpenShift, and AWS. Strong role if you’re a Linux/automation pro who enjoys integrating tools like SonarQube, Fortify, Selenium, Artifactory.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,700–$251,900

Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly

Senior DevSecOps role owning secure system design, IaC (Ansible/Terraform), CI/CD, Kubernetes, and AWS-based development. Best for seasoned engineers (5+ years DevSecOps) ready to lead architecture and pipelines for critical missions.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Herndon): $153,600–$207,800

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph

Lead complex AWS DevOps and cloud transformation projects for government customers, from architecture through migration and CI/CD. Great if you enjoy being a hands-on technical advisor and working directly with senior stakeholders.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Herndon): $200,100–$270,600

Own architecture for core AWS compute and ML infrastructure used by millions of customers. A fit for very senior engineers (10–15+ years) who want to set long-term technical direction for large-scale distributed systems and AI platforms.

Employer: Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $84,000–$151,400

Clearance: Active TS/SCI (Poly preferred)

Early-career role building secure web/desktop and cloud apps, mainly in Go, REST APIs, Docker, and microservices. Great entry point if you have 1–2 years experience and want to grow in a cleared, mission-focused environment.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Herndon): $136,000–$184,000

Design and validate fiber and structured cabling for hyperscale AWS data centers, working with vendors and doing site inspections. Ideal if you have an EE/Communications background and want to work at the physical layer of the cloud.

Employer: avertra

Location: Herndon, VA (Hybrid, US-based)

Type: Full-time (VP-level)

Unify Compliance & Governance, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, and Enterprise IT under one leadership role. Best for a 15+ year enterprise tech leader who’s run SOC/PCI/ISO programs, led incident response, and can face off with auditors and enterprise clients.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Herndon): $143,700–$194,400

Build internal security tooling and SOAR platforms for AWS Security using modern stacks (e.g., Java, TypeScript/React, Python, MongoDB, AWS services). Great if you have 3+ years dev experience and want to code at massive scale with a security focus.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Herndon): $153,600–$207,800

Lead a team of specialist SAs driving adoption of Cloud Operations services, shaping GTM strategy and advising customers on infra, observability, and operations. Great for architects with 6+ years in cloud/infra who enjoy both tech and exec-facing work.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring across levels and are open to strong adjacent experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.