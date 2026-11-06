🧑‍💼 Herndon, VA HR Jobs: Multiple Roles in GovCon & Tech

Herndon’s HR scene is busy right now, especially around government contractors and tech. If you’ve got benefits, recruiting, or senior HR chops, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Schechter Reed (recruiting for a cleared government services contractor)

Schechter Reed (recruiting for a cleared government services contractor) Location: Hybrid – Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full HR and recruiting function for a 650+ employee national security contractor with a Top Secret–cleared workforce. This is a true strategic role: build and modernize HR systems, lead org design and workforce planning, support M&A growth, and shift HR into a strong business partner.

Employer: FSA Federal (FSA)

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role owning day-to-day benefits, leave, retirement, and wellness programs in a mission-driven law enforcement and homeland security support company. Good fit if you have 3+ years multi-state benefits experience, know ACA/COBRA/ERISA/FMLA, and like a mix of employee support, data work, and process improvement.

Employer: Apex Systems (Everforth Apex)

Location: Herndon, VA (also Seattle, WA or New York, NY)

(also Seattle, WA or New York, NY) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

High-volume technical sourcing role focused on Software Development Engineers and Security Engineers. You’ll build pipelines, run advanced LinkedIn/Boolean searches, and partner closely with hiring managers in a fast-paced environment—ideal if you have 5+ years tech recruiting and love pure sourcing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.