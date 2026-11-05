🛒 Several Herndon Customer Service Jobs, Up to $55K+

Herndon’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from retail floors to office hybrids. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Goodwill of Greater Washington

Goodwill of Greater Washington Location: Herndon, VA (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced retail environment sorting and preparing donated items for sale. You’ll handle clothing and other goods, help keep the store stocked and organized, and support a mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time (may also offer part-time)

Pay: $16.40–$17.75 per hour

Entry-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll learn store systems, do light services like battery and wiper installs, and keep inventory and shelves in good shape.

Employer: Chambers Theory (property management)

(property management) Location: Herndon, VA (20170) – hybrid remote after onboarding

– Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$55,000 per year

Front-line client support for landlords and tenants via phone, email, and in-person. You’ll manage inspection reports, coordinate repairs, update records, and enjoy benefits, PTO, 401(k), and a hybrid schedule once you’re fully trained.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.