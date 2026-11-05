🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Herndon Right Now

Herndon neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Free real pumpkins

Condition: Real pumpkins, no extra details given

Location: Hiddenbrook, Herndon, VA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice if you want to decorate your porch, fall table, or do some pumpkin crafts without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Children's art easel

Features: Chalkboard, dry erase board, paper roll holder, and paint holders

Note: Paper not included; clean up required

Location: Reneau Way, Herndon, VA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for kids who like to draw and paint. You’ll need to wipe it down and add your own paper roll.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kids mini trampoline with handle

Description: Blue mini trampoline with red handle, good for indoor play

Condition: Blue cover is ripped, but trampoline is fully functional

Location: Bradley Farm, Herndon, VA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice way for kids to burn energy inside. Check the ripped cover yourself to be sure you’re comfortable with it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Herndon tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.