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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Herndon Right Now
Herndon neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home or family.
Free Pumpkins
Item: Free real pumpkins
Condition: Real pumpkins, no extra details given
Location: Hiddenbrook, Herndon, VA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice if you want to decorate your porch, fall table, or do some pumpkin crafts without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Children's Art Easel
Item: Children's art easel
Features: Chalkboard, dry erase board, paper roll holder, and paint holders
Note: Paper not included; clean up required
Location: Reneau Way, Herndon, VA
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for kids who like to draw and paint. You’ll need to wipe it down and add your own paper roll.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids Mini Trampoline with Handle
Item: Kids mini trampoline with handle
Description: Blue mini trampoline with red handle, good for indoor play
Condition: Blue cover is ripped, but trampoline is fully functional
Location: Bradley Farm, Herndon, VA
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice way for kids to burn energy inside. Check the ripped cover yourself to be sure you’re comfortable with it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Herndon tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.